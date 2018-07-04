Would-be Fireworks Thieves Caught On Camera

Business-owner offering reward for information leading to an arrest
Monica Albers,
HARRISBURG, S.D. — A Sioux Falls man is asking for help identifying two would-be thieves caught on camera breaking into his fireworks stand.

Patrick Masur says around 1 a.m. Wednesday at Platinum Fireworks near Harrisburg, his security camera caught two men entering the fireworks tent. The camera’s app alerted him to the break-in. He was able to communicate with them through the app – scaring them off before anything was taken.

Masur says this is his second year operating the fireworks stand in the Sioux Empire, with plans to expand next summer. He says he hasn’t run into any similar issues before.

Masur is offering $1,000 worth of fireworks to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

 

