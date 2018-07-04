SF East wins twice at Lennox

LENNOX, SD… Baseball in Lennox on July 4th is an annual tradition. Pitcher Brock Anderson says it’s fun and his coach John Kirchner looks forward to it every year! Wednesday Post 174 hosted SF East for a doubleheader and lost both games thanks to a pair of 2-hitters from Presten Riddle and Mitchell Tolk. Anderson tossed a 4-hitter in the first game but lost a 1-0 decision after just missing a 3-run HR in the 6th inning on a long foul ball. Riddle fanned 7 in his complete game shutout. Matt Hedeen knocked in the game’s only run. In the nightcap it was Tolk’s turn in a 7-1 win as he struck out 8 Lennox hitters.