Henry Loves Hitting in Home Ball Park

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Add Jabari Henry to the long list of sluggers who have played for the Canaries who love hitting at Sioux Falls Stadium. He had an outstanding year in 2017 and could wait to get back to the Birdcage which has always been known as a home run hitter’s park and he also enjoys the environment. Henry is listed as day to day and hopes to be back in the lineup when the Birds host Gary Friday night.