How To Ditch Swimmer’s Itch

HARTFORD, S.D. – With the warmer weather on the way, it’s a great time to go for a swim. However, you may want to be careful. The Department of Natural Resources says swimmer’s itch is in parts of the Midwest, like Northwestern Iowa.

It’s a beautiful day at Wall Lake – the perfect, sunny day to take your grandchildren out for a swim or to look for buried treasure.

Noah says that’s his favorite part of the day.

“Probably walking in the water in the shallow part,” said the nine-year-old.

Fortunately, there are no signs of swimmer’s itch here at Wall Lake. However, it’s still always something to be mindful of wherever you go for a swim.

Swimmer’s itch is caused by schistosoma . The parasite travels from snails to birds, but it doesn’t infect humans. This only becomes a problem when birds and humans share the water. Then, it can get into our skin. While swimmer’s itch isn’t a real reason it worry, it can still get pretty itchy.

“The itch that we have is because our immune system goes and attacks it,” said Doctor Jay Allen. “Even though it sounds scary and it sounds like an infection, it’s not really an infection.”

You may have swimmer’s itch if you find red, itchy circles on your skin.

”It goes into your skin and your immune system goes, ‘that’s not right!’ and then it goes and attacks it, gets rid of it, and that’s why you’ll see one spot of redness here, one spot of redness here,” said Allen.

Allen says the best thing to do is to avoid swimming in places where there’s an outbreak. Fortunately, swimmer’s itch should go away on its own.

Doctors recommend taking Benadryl and rubbing hydrocortisone cream on the rash to ease any discomfort.