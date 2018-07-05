Minnehaha County Sheriff Escapee

Walked away from custody at Avera McKennan Hospital

Update: Goodsell has been located.

(Sioux Falls) At approximately 12:45A.M. on July 5th, 2018, Leighlonnie Marie Goodsell escaped from the custody of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, while she was at Avera McKennan Hospital. Goodsell was in custody on several warrants relating to possession of a controlled substance.

She was last seen without clothing and travelling westbound from Avera McKennan hospital. There is not believed to be any danger to the public.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident and asks that anyone in the public with information regarding her whereabouts please contact 911.