Olson ready to take off on LPGA Tour

SIOUX FALLS, SD…Fargo native Amy Olson is off to her best start on the LPGA Tour in 2018. The former NDSU star who won an NCAA record 20 tournaments in college, has been on tour since 2013. She got married last summer and has earned over $200,000 so far this year and is 51st on the money list. Olson (formerly Anderson) feels she’s in a good place and is ready to take off with her career.