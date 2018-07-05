One In Custody After Standoff In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS – One person is in custody after a standoff Tuesday night in central Sioux Falls.

Authorities were conducting a search warrant at a home near W. 21st St. and S. Norton Ave. earlier in the day. A press release said due to circumstances surrounding the warrant, the SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were activated.

The street was eventually blocked off from 20th St. to 22nd St.

Police said an adult male was taken into custody without incident, and charges are pending. They have not released his name.

More information is expected at Friday morning’s police briefing.