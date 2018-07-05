Police: 8-Year-Old Boy Was Alone Before Drowning at Apartment Pool

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Sioux Falls police say an 8-year-old boy was alone before he was separated from his life ring alongside the pool and drowned.

Police say they received the call at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived to the outdoor pool in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Paramedics Plus were attending to an 8-year-old boy who was not conscious or breathing.

Police say they were able to obtain video of the incident. They say the boy was alone at the pool when he went under. Police say the boy was under the water for some time before other kids who found him alerted an adult.

The boy was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

