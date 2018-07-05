Police: Slow Fourth of July for Fireworks Calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say they had a quiet fourth of July in regards to fireworks calls.

Police say they received 323 fireworks calls from the 3rd to the 5th. In the same amount of time last year, police received 414 calls. Police say the weather may have played a roll in the decrease of fireworks calls this year.

Police didn’t issue any citations this year, but they say they gave out 25 warnings.

Police say fireworks calls can be a challenge because they may not have enough time to respond to the specific incidents.

“We actually have to see people that are lighting off the fireworks before we can take enforcement,” said Officer Sam Clemens, “everybody tends to shoot off these fireworks in a short amount of time.”

Warning are usually issued when a patrolling officer witnesses a person preparing to light fireworks in their driveways.