Riggs expects a tight United Bowl with Iowa

Riggs expects a tight United Bowl with Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm are no strangers to the United Bowl. And they have been a very good road team in 2018, losing only the season opener at Arizona 39-33 in a game they had a great chance to win in the final minute. While they take confidence to Des Moines for Saturday night’s championship game, head coach Kurtiss Riggs still expects a very tight game with the Iowa Barnstormers. Both teams have 12-3 records.