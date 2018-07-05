Sioux Falls Jaycees Canceled Fireworks Show for First Time in 25 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The weather canceled a fourth of July tradition in Sioux Falls last night.

Sioux Falls Jaycees canceled their fireworks show at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds for the first time in 25 years. They say nearby lightning forced them to take safety precautions.

Jaycees debated on holding it on Thursday night or on the weekend, but decided not to due to scheduling issues with the fairgrounds.

They did honor raffle tickets for visitors who paid for the $10 parking fee. Jaycees officials say the decision has received some support, but has also brought a lot of negative feedback.

“You just can’t please everybody. And honestly, we don’t try. We try to do our best, and put on a good show, and a good afternoon for a family,” said Edith Arneson.

Right now they are cleaning up what they had prepared for the show, and are already setting plans in motion for next year’s celebrations.