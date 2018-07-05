Sioux Falls Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Wells Fargo ATM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Wells Fargo ATM in southwest Sioux Falls.

Police say at around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy was getting cash at a Wells Fargo ATM located on the 3600 block of West Avera Drive.

A silver four door car pulled up behind the victim’s vehicle. The suspect got out of the silver car and pointed a handgun at the victim demanding cash.

Police say the suspect took the cash and fled the scene in his car. Police say the suspect got away with a small amount of cash.

Police are describing the suspect as a 20-year-old 5’8″ African American man. Police say he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.