Survey: US employers added 177,000 jobs in June

WASHINGTON (AP) – A private survey shows that American businesses added 177,000 workers in June, a sign of health and resilience for the U.S. labor market and economy.

Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that hiring was led by employers with more than 50 workers, with the education and health and the leisure and hospitality sectors reporting strong gains.

The figures come one day before the government releases its monthly employment report. Economists have forecast that Friday’s official report will show solid job growth of 195,000.

ADP compiles hiring data from millions of companies that are clients of its payroll services. Its figures frequently diverge from the government’s report. Last month, the government said private employers added 218,000 jobs, which was higher than ADP’s revised figure of 189,000.