Trump admin: Summit with Putin an achievement in itself

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Trump administration official says President Donald Trump’s upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be an achievement in itself.

The senior administration official answered reporters’ questions on condition of anonymity during a White House briefing call about the president’s upcoming trip. The official said the sit-down would provide an opportunity for a “full airing” of issues between the leaders, including Russian election meddling and hostile actions in the Ukraine and Syria.

Trump will be traveling next week to Brussels for a NATO summit and then heading to Helsinki, Finland for a one-on-one with Putin, an expanded meeting with aides and a working lunch on July 16.

Trump will also be traveling to the United Kingdom while he’s in Europe.