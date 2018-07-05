Where You Can Literally Help Dig Up Incredible South Dakota History

It’s not every day you get offered the chance to unearth new pieces of history. But that is exactly the opportunity you have at the Prehistoric Indian Village in Mitchell, the only archaeological site in South Dakota that is open to the public. Simon Floss offers this series of reports to help explain the historical significance of the Village, which was discovered in 1910, and how you can get involved.

Executive Director, Cindy Gregg, tells us students from the University of Exeter, Exeter, England and Augustana University, Sioux Falls, South Dakota come each summer for our annual Summer Archaeology Field School to continue excavations of the site.