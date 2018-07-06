Economic development group seeks $2M from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – An economic development group is asking Rapid City for $2 million over the next five years to create nearly 5,000 jobs and draw $300 million in business investment.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the Elevate Rapid City group pitched the plan to city officials Monday. Elevate aims to create high-paying jobs by helping local startups grow, supporting the growth of the Ellsworth Air Force Base, improving the current workforce’s skills and enhancing the city’s business reputation.

Group leaders say per capita income, job growth and new business investments will serve as benchmarks and be tracked monthly.

Elevate includes the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Rapid City Economic Development Partnership, Ellsworth Development Authority and Economic Development Foundation. The group has raised $4 million in private-sector funding.