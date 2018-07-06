Governor Dayton to Visit Southwestern Minnesota Communities to Assess Recent Storm and Flood Damage

Governor Dayton, Senator Smith, and Congressman Peterson will visit Lyon, Murray, and Redwood counties to assess storm damage and meet with local community members

ST. PAUL, MN – On Friday, July 6, 2018, Governor Mark Dayton. U.S. Senator Tina Smith, and U.S. Congressman Collin Peterson will visit communities in southwestern Minnesota to assess flood damage caused by recent severe weather. Visits will include the City of Slayton, the City of Walnut Grove, the City of Balaton, and surrounding communities.

Governor Dayton, Senator Smith, and Congressman Peterson will be joined by Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Dave Frederickson, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly, emergency management personnel, local community members, and other officials. Details of the day’s visits are included below.

FIRST STOP: CITY OF SLAYTON

Governor Dayton, Senator Smith, and Congressman Peterson will visit Slayton to assess recent storm damage. At approximately 10:00am, they will visit damaged properties ahead of a meeting with local officials. The meeting is open to the press.

Meeting Time: 10:30am

Meeting Location: 4H Room, Murray County Fairgrounds, 3048 Broadway Avenue, Slayton, MN 56172

SECOND STOP: CITY OF WALNUT GROVE

Governor Dayton, Senator Smith, and Congressman Peterson will visit Walnut Grove to assess recent storm damage. At approximately 1:00pm, they will visit damaged properties ahead of a meeting with local officials. The meeting is open to the press.

Meeting Time: 1:30pm

Meeting Location: Walnut Grove Community Center, 311 6th Street, Walnut Grove, MN 56180

THIRD STOP: CITY OF BALATON

Governor Dayton, Senator Smith, and Congressman Peterson will visit Balaton to assess recent storm damage. At approximately 3:00pm, they will visit damaged properties ahead of a meeting with local officials. The meeting is open to the press.

Meeting Time: 3:30pm

Meeting Location: Balaton Fire Station, 100 Lake Avenue, Balaton, MN 56115