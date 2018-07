Lake Alvin Reopen for Swimming, Water Regains Healthy Bacteria Levels

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Beaches at Lake Alvin near Harrisburg are once again open to visitors.

Officials closed the beach to swimmers on Friday, June 29, after testing turned up unhealthy levels of bacteria.

Park samples taken on Thursday, indicate those levels are now back to normal. The park supervisors say higher levels of contaminants are usually registered in the water following heavy rainfall.