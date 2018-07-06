Metzger in 3rd at Bakker Crossing Pro-Am

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Andre Metzger spends about half of his year in Sioux Falls and the rest in Scottsdale, AZ. He’s enjoying his time at “home” this week after winning the Dakotas Tour event at Willow Run and he’s in 3rd place after 18 holes of the Bakker Crossing Pro-Am which runs through Sunday. Chris Gilman is the leader at -6, but Metzger is just 2 shots back. And he was the money leader in 2017 on the Dakotas Tour so he knows how to win. Doug Quinones also of Sioux Falls is 1 under par and Curt Byrum’s son Jake of Scottsdale, AZ is even par after 1 round. The top prize is $15,000. The Dakotas Tour is 19 events over a 9 week season with tournaments in SD, ND, NE, WY, MN and IA.