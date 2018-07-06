Minnesota’s Sunday Alcohol Sales One Year Later

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – It’s been one year since Minnesota legalized Sunday liquor sales. Governor Mark Dayton signed a bill in March of last year repealing the century-old ban of Sunday sales, and some cities got on board.

This time last year, you’d be hard pressed to find liquor for sale in Worthington, Minnesota.

“We come in just about every Sunday,” said Nathan Ebbers. “It’s not really any different than what it was it’s just if you’re out of beer Saturday night, you can get it on Sunday now. That’s pretty nice.”

The store has a monopoly in town, averaging about 40 to 50 customers per hour. City council decided to allow the store to be open on Sundays for five hours. Business isn’t half bad. The store sells almost as much alcohol on Sundays as they do on Mondays when its open for 12 hours.

“As far as the overall community and and picking up the economy and stuff and keeping the people in town on Sunday is all a plus-plus-plus,” said Store Manager Dan Wycoff.

However, Wycoff says there are some challenges. It’s a little trickier to find employees that want to work a Sunday shift. He says many of his Sunday customers are millennials.

“You have millennials and younger people that are kind of dictating what you do, you know,” said Wycoff. “They’re so social and friendly and they know what they want. They know when they want it.”

Wycoff says Sundays are more about convenient purchases, like picking up a quick case of beer.

”You can sit at home, watch the game,” said Ebbers. “You never have to worry about running out of liquor.”

Sunday’s best sellers are cold Coronas.

However, the new law sometimes lowers business for grocery stores. Before the new Minnesota law, the only option for alcohol on Sundays was buying beer under three point two percent from the grocery store. now, Many customers are opting to spend their Sunday money on stronger alcohol from liquor stores.