New Developments On the Way at Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – New dining, shopping and even homes are on the way at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls.

The growing shopping center is turning into your new “one stop shop” for consumers. Lake Lorraine has brought in new places to shop, eat and even work out in Sioux Falls since it opened last fall. Developers aren’t naming specific realtors yet but expect new stores, restaurants, and a hotel to be arriving in the near future.

Developers and the Sioux Falls area Chamber of Commerce say they’re excited about the new possibilities for Sioux Falls. “We want this to be a community space where people can come out, they can take a walk bring their kids down here and play. We really want to make this an overall destination where you can eat, shop, live, work, dine, and play,” said Community Director at Lake Lorraine Amy Smolik.

Economic experts in Sioux Falls say the area’s growing economy is helping attract retailers interested in expanding. President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Jason Ball adds, “Retail follows rooftops and so that’s what its’ allowed developments like a Lake Lorraine to come here, get established, put a compelling opportunity before retailers to bring them here. It is that larger economic growth which is driving these nice retailers and restaurant developments.”

Lake Lorriane says to expect to see new developments sometime in 2019.