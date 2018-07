Oldest Powwow in South Dakota Kicks Off Friday

Friday marks the beginning of the 151st Annual Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Wacipi in Agency Village, South Dakota. It is the longest running powwow in the state and 2nd longest in the nation. Tribal Chairman Dave Flute, among others, spoke with KDLT News Today ahead of ceremonial events to explain the significance of the events and what he hopes others understand about the tradition of song and dance within the Native American culture.