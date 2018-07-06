One Rule to Follow If You’re Attending Your First Powwow

If you’ve never been to a powwow, this weekend you’ve got an incredible opportunity to attend the 151st Annual Wacipi in Agency Village, South Dakota. Community Planner for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, Crystal Owen, hopes you’ll stop by booth 11 for some conversation, camaraderie and a free lemonade. And in the interview above, she also explains the one thing (among others) that you should do if you’re attending and in particular, if you plan to take any photos.

In the meantime, she and Tribal Chairman Dave Flute offer some insights into the songs, dance, and do’s and don’ts of attending a powwow. And of a special walk that is kicking things off Friday morning.