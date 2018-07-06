Pimentel, Canaries blank Gary 1-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Canaries starting pitcher Cesilio Pimentel had the best outing of his career on Friday night, leading the Birds to a 1-0 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Sioux Falls Stadium

Pimentel dominated the RailCat offense over eight innings, bringing a no-hitter into the seventh inning of play while allowing just one walk. He gave up four hits, all singles, with his defense turning a couple of impressive double plays to finish the seventh and eighth frames.

RailCats starter Jeff McKenzie didn’t falter until the fifth inning, where a leadoff walk come around to score. That batter was Maxx Garrett, coming home on a Jordan Dean’s RBI single. That run would end up as the only one scored in the game.

The Birds threatened again in the sixth, hitting a pair of one-out singles to put runners on first and second. After a Chris Grayson strikeout to chase McKenzie from the game, Maxx Garrett knocked a single to left off of Myles Smith.

Blake Schmit tried to score from second on the play, but RailCats left fielder Reggie Wilson threw him out at the plate.

One run was enough for Pimentel, who struck out Wilson to end his eighth and final inning of work

Kyle Schepel threw the ninth for the Birds, recording a double play to notch his third save of 2018. The victory improves the Canaries’ record to 18-26. The game marked the Canaries’ first shutout of the year, and their third one-run win of the season.

ODDS AND ENDS

Cesilio Pimentel improved upon his league-leading ERA to 1.36, over a half a run ahead of the next best ERA … Sioux Falls improved to 3-10 in one-run ballgames this season … Mitch Glasser improved his hitting streak to seven games with an infield hit in the third inning … Sioux Falls is now 1-2 in shutouts this year, earning their first of 2018.

ON DECK

PITCHERS OF RECORD

W – Pimentel (3-1)

L – McKenzie (2-5)

S – Schepel (3)

SCORING RECAP

Bot 5th – Jordan Dean singles (Maxx Garrett scores) 1-0 Sioux Falls.