Poet Releases Statement on E15, Scott Pruitt Resignation from EPA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Farmers, ranchers and producers are keeping a close eye on the EPA, after Director Scott Pruitt’s resignation on Thursday.

Pruitt visit South Dakota last month. You may remember dozens gathered in Sioux Falls to rally against what they called the EPA’s war on biofuels.

They also wanted Pruitt to make good on President Trump’s promise to allow E15 sales year round. Current restrictions don’t allow E15 to be sold from June to September.

Kyle Gilley, SVP External Affairs & Communications, POET, offered a statement on Pruitt’s resignation saying:

“With Scott Pruitt’s resignation, we hope we will now see an EPA that’s willing to uphold President Trump’s commitments to rural America and finally deliver the win-win he’s been looking for with year-round sales of E15. It’s time to turn the page on the disastrous demand destruction practices of Scott Pruitt and start a new chapter. President Trump can now pick up the phone and speak with the EPA Administrator to lower gas prices, instead of calling OPEC leaders. We look forward to continuing to work with the Administration to protect homegrown biofuels, hardworking farmers and American jobs.”