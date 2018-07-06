Police: Thursday Standoff Result of Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Report

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Sioux Falls police say Thursday’s standoff was the result of a kidnapping and sexual assault report.

Police say they received the report at around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. The victim told police she had met the suspect, 59-year-old Kermit Lewis, at a bar on Friday, June 29th. After going to his residence on the early morning hours of June 30th, she told police he would not let her leave until the morning of Thursday, July 5th.

The also victim reported to police that she was beaten and sexually assaulted by Lewis.

While police were preparing a search warrant for Lewis’ residence, they received information that he may be using drugs and that he may have access to a handgun.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiator responded to serve the search warrant at the residence located on the 1300 block of South Norton Avenue.

The SWAT team used a flash bang to breach the residence and take Lewis into custody without incident.

Lewis is charged with 2nd degree kidnapping. Police say charges related to the sexual assault may still be coming.

Police found no drugs or weapons in the residence.

Police say the victim received minor bruising and non-serious injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, SD – One person is in custody after a standoff Thursday night in central Sioux Falls.

Authorities were conducting a search warrant at a home near W. 21st St. and S. Norton Ave. earlier in the day. A press release said due to circumstances surrounding the warrant, the SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were activated.

The street was eventually blocked off from 20th St. to 22nd St.

Police said an adult male was taken into custody without incident, and charges are pending. They have not released his name.

More information is expected at Friday morning’s police briefing.