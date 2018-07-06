Russia responds to US with tariffs of its own

WASHINGTON (AP) – Russia says it has raised tariffs on some U.S. imports in response to the U.S. move to impose tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.

Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said in a statement Friday that additional tariffs ranging from 25 to 40 percent have been applied to some road construction equipment, oil and gas equipment, metal processing instruments, drilling equipment and optical fiber.

The European Union, India, China and Russia all have applied to the World Trade Organization to challenge the U.S. tariffs, which mostly took effect March 23. Washington argued they were for national security reasons

Oreshkin said that Russian steel and aluminum makers suffered $537.6 million in damages from the new U.S. tariffs. He noted that the new Russian tariffs will only allow a partial compensation of $87.6 million.