Storm Ready for United Bowl in Des Moines

Storm Ready for United Bowl in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA… For an organization that’s won 10 league championships, underdog is an unusual role for the Sioux Falls Storm.

But not unwelcome.

“Something about it, something about being the underdog whether it’s the way we tick, or the way that we play on the road, but it’s been our mentality on the road that’s won us some ballgames there.” Storm WR Judd Harrold says.

After dethroning defending IFL champion Arizona on the road by one point, it’s the role the Storm will once again assume tomorrow in Des Moines against the Iowa Barnstormers.

“They’re on the Twitter feeds, they think they got this thing won. The way they present themselves is that they’ve established something in this league but they really haven’t. They played their scheme well but, I mean no disrespect to them, but it’s us stopping us.” Storm QB Lorenzo Brown says.

This year that’s pretty accurate. In their two meetings in Sioux Falls, turnovers led to a loss and narrow two point win. When they played a clean game in Des Moines, the Storm won by 12.

“I think you have two very even teams, very similar too. So I think the mistakes will be the big element. It’s been the big element every time.” Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs.

With virtually every player having played in a United Bowl, the underdogs have a decided advantage in championship experience.

“It’s not something that anything is going to surprise them or shock them or overwhelm them.” Riggs says.

Iowa has never won a title in any league, and hasn’t hosted a championship game in two decades. Though they had a future NFL Hall of Famer in Kurt Warner, they lost to the Tampa Bay Storm in 1996.

22 years later the Sioux Falls Storm are expected to be the formality before a celebration.

“The way they’re acting they act like they’re the ten time champs. We know what it takes to get there. We’ve been there. It’s kind of fun to have the roles reversed and be the hunter instead of the hunted.” Brown says.

And they’ve proven to be pretty good at party crashing.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.