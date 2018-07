Vermillion Police Warning Residents of Phone Scam

VERMILLION, S.D. – Police in Vermillion are warning residents of a phone scam claiming to collect donations for law enforcement officials.

Police say residents have been receiving calls from a group identifying itself as the National Police and Troopers Association and asking for donations.

They say the organization is not associated with any South Dakota law enforcement groups, and that the money will not be supporting any local law enforcement.