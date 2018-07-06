Zabel chooses Augie over Pro Baseball

PIERRE, SD… Pierre’s Peyton Zabel made his choice today and Coach O and Tim Huber couldn’t be happier because he will be an Augustana Viking this fall. Zabel announced on twitter that he will play both football and basketball for the Vikings. He quarterbacked the Governors to a state football title last November and pitched his Pierre legion team to a championship last summer and almost did the same this this spring with his high school team.

Zabel was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 19th round of the draft and had a difficult decision to make. He chose college knowing that professional baseball would most likely still be an opportunity down the road.