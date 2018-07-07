Grayson Lifts Birds Past Railcats

Sioux Falls, S.D. — A four-run lead after three and a season-high four caught stealings from Wilfredo Gimenez behind the plate wasn’t enough for Gary on Saturday night at Sioux Falls Stadium as the RailCats fell to the Canaries, 7-5. The ‘Cats have now dropped a season-high four straight games, are in third place in the North Division and are .500 for the first time since May 28th.

Gary (23-23) ended their 15-inning scoreless drought with four runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead. Christoph Bono led off the inning with a double down the first base line before Gimenez reached on an infield single to the left side of the infield, giving the ‘Cats runners on the corners. Cole Fabio followed with an RBI double to right field, scoring Bono and moving Gimenez to third. Garrett Copeland then lifted a fly ball to center field, however, Canaries center fielder Dan Motl dropped the ball after banging into right fielder Chris Grayson, allowing Gimenez to score from third. A Dylan Thompson wild pitch brought Fabio home to make it 3-0 before Randy Santiesteban brought in the final run of the inning with an RBI single to left.

Sioux Falls (19-26) got on the board with a two-out, opposite-field solo homer from Chris Grayson in the fourth. The homer was Grayson’s fourth of the year and the second of his four hits on the night. The right fielder also drove in two runs, scored twice and finished just a triple shy of the cycle.

The Canaries trimmed the RailCats lead to 4-2 another a run in the fifth. Jordan Dean drew a seven-pitch walk to begin the inning before Patrick Fiala and Motl reached with singles, loading the bases for Jordan Smith. Smith followed with a sacrifice fly to right, bringing home Fiala from third for the second Sioux Falls run.

Sioux Falls evened the game at 4-4 on Maxx Garrett’s two-run, opposite field home run to right-center. Grayson led off the inning with a single to right-center before Garrett delivered his sixth home run of the season.

The RailCats regained the lead on an unearned run in the seventh to go up 5-4. Gimenez doubled to right-center with one out before advancing to third on a wild pitch from Sioux Falls reliever John Straka. Two batters later, Copeland drew a walk, however, Garrett’s snap throw to third skipped past Canaries third baseman Jordan Dean, allowing Gimenez to score the go-ahead run for Gary.

The Canaries took their first lead of the night at 6-5 with a pair of runs in the bottom seventh. David Bergin tied the game at 5-5 with an RBI single to left before Grayson made it 6-5 with an RBI double down the right field line. Motl’s RBI single in the eighth brought home Patrick Fiala for the final run of the night.

Every pitcher allowed at least one run for Gary on Saturday, including Brendan Jenkins (2-1), who was charged with his first professional loss after allowing two runs on three hits, a walk and a strikeout in one inning out of the bullpen. Straka (2-0) recorded the win in his season debut with the Canaries. The veteran right-hander signed with Sioux Falls on Monday and allowed an unearned run on two hits, a walk and struck out six batters in four innings relief. Kyle Schepel (4) worked a perfect bottom of the ninth for his second save in as many nights.

Gary and Sioux Falls conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. RailCats RHP Daniel Minor (7-2, 2.62) goes for his league-high eighth win against former MLB pitcher Jake Esch (4-2, 6.27) in the series finale.