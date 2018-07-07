Introducing the new Sanford’s Children Play Area at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, SD- There’s a new spot just for kids at the Empire Mall. On Saturday afternoon, the mall premiered the new and improved Sanford Children’s Play Area.

The new hangout spot for kids includes new slides, climbing aspects, and the signature medieval castle to represent Sanford’s Children’s Hospital. To celebrate the new attraction, kids colored, received balloon animals, and had the chance to get their faces painted.

Organizers of the mall said they have wanted to create a new area for kids for a while. Now felt like the time to do it. “Sanford has done some great obviously in the community and internationally. It was just time to treat back to their children’s hospital and to make our play area kind of like that,” said Kirsten Schaffer of Empire Mall.

The Empire Mall and Sanford Health have a long-standing partnership and hope to continue to team up for different events in the near future.