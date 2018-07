UNITED BOWL: 2nd Straight Year Storm Lose In Championship

DES MOINES, I.A. — For the 14th time in 15 years the Sioux Falls Storm are playing in a league title game and are just one win away from their 11th championship.

This year’s United Bowl presents one of the most difficult challenges yet a road game against the rowdy Iowa Barnstormers and their fans.

