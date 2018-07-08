Canaries Can’t Complete Sweep Of Gary

Birds Fall In Sunday Matinee 6-4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With a chance to sweep Gary SouthShore, the Sioux Falls Canaries come up short, dropping Sunday’s game by a score of 6-4.

Thanks to Dan Motl’s first professional home run, the Canaries had the game-winning run at the plate in the final inning, but were unable to come back from an early deficit.

For the second-straight game, Gary SouthShore gained an early lead in the third inning. Randy Santiesteban hit a two-run double to open the scoring, and crossed the plate himself on a wild pitch from Sioux Falls starter Jake Esch.

In the bottom half of the inning, Patrick Fiala appeared to get a run back via a solo home run. Initially called as such, following some conversation between the umpire crew and managers, the call was overturned as a foul ball, holding the RailCat lead at 3-0.

With Nicco Blank on in relief on Esch to start the seventh, Gary SouthShore earned a couple more runs to extend their lead to 5-0.

In the eighth, the bats came alive. Fiala led off the inning with a single, followed by Dan Motl’s fourth double of the year. Fiala came in on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jordan Dean.

Motl scored on David Bergin’s only hit of the afternoon, cutting into the Gary SouthShore lead. The RailCats scored a run in their half of the ninth to increase their lead to 6-2.

Dan Motl did not end his day there homering in the bottom of the ninth. The two run shot scored Mitch Glasser to bring Sioux Falls within two.

Christian Herstine came on for the final out of the ninth, getting David Bergin to ground into a game-ending fielders’ choice.

ODDS AND ENDS

Sioux Falls fell to 1-7 on Sunday games this season … Dan Motl’s four hits on Sunday was his third career game with four or more hits, and the first time he had three or more hits in back-to-back games … Patrick Fiala had a pair of hits, his second-consecutive game with multiple hits … Chris Grayson and David Bergin both had a single in the loss, both recording a hit in nine of their last 11 games.

ON DECK

Sioux Falls heads to Winnipeg for a four-game stint against the Goldeyes. The Canaries will return to the Birdcage for a seven-game homestand starting on Friday against Fargo-Moorhead. Birds fans can get their tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

W – Minor (8-2)

L – Esch (4-3)

SCORING RECAP

Top 3rd – Randy Santiesteban doubles (Reggie Wilson and Will Savage score) 2-0 Gary; Jake Esch wild pitch (Randy Santiesteban scores) 3-0 Gary.

Top 7th – Reggie Wilson sacrifice fly (Wilfredo Gimenez scores) 4-0 Gary; Garrett Copeland singles (Will Savage scores) 5-0 Gary.

Bot 8th – Jordan Dean groundout (Patrick Fiala scores) 5-1 Gary; David Bergin singles (Dan Motl scores) 5-2 Gary.

Top 9th – Ryan Fritze wild pitch (Cole Fabio scores) 6-2 Gary.

Bot 9th – Dan Motl two-run home run (Mitch Glasser scores) 6-4 Gary.

-Recap Courtesy SF Canaries