Experts: Public Not at Risk After Anthrax Discovered in SD Cattle

Sioux Falls, S.D. – At the end of June anthrax was found in two different livestock herds for the first time this year.

It killed eight cows of a herd in Clark County and four in a herd in Bon Homme County.

When farmers noticed dead cattle they sent samples right away to the Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Lab at South Dakota State University to see if it’s what they suspected, anthrax.

It’s something SDSU Extension Veterinarian Russ Daly didn’t expect to be testing so soon.

”This year is a little unusual; we usually don’t see cases in June like we did this year,” said Daly.

It’s a bacterial disease that affects cattle their organs shut down resulting in sudden death.

Veterinarians grew the bacteria in a petri dish and were able to conclude that it was in fact anthrax.

Under the right circumstances the bacteria can grow in the soil, which cattle can accidentally ingest while grazing.

Daly says all the rain South Dakota received this past month could be a factor.

Farmers and veterinarians have been working quickly to contain the disease, so it doesn’t spread.

Daly says the public should not be concerned about the bacteria.

“There’s no food safety issues for the most part it’s a cattle disease. When animals in a pasture are deemed they are maybe at risk of dying from Anthrax they are treated with a vaccine and antibiotics an the care is taken to make sure there is a withdrawal time so the drugs don’t enter the food supply.”

There’s usually only one to two South Dakota herds affected each year, but Daly says this year it’s something farmers should really be paying attention to.

”Typically it would be something kind of towards the later part of July where we see Anthrax pop up or into August, so that makes me wonder if maybe we are going to see some more cases later on.”