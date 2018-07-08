Man on a Mission

SIOUX FALLS, SD- It can be hard to find the light in the world when it’s often clouded by darkness. One man who is trying change that is Rodney Smith Jr.

The 29 year old has made it his mission to mow lawns for the elderly, veterans, disabled and singles mothers across America. Smith knew this was something he had to do

“A few years ago, I had a one-on-one conversion with God and asked Him to use me as His vessel. He didn’t me an answer right away. It came a year later in 2015 when I came across an elderly man mowing his land and it looked like he was struggling so i pulled over to help him out a little.”

The Alabama native started this tour on may 17th and Rodney only has 6 more states to go, including Alaska and Hawaii. The people Rodney encounters along his journey say they’re grateful for his service.

Ken Ketterling of Sioux Falls is one of those people. “I think it’s very nice to volunteer for something like this.”

Because this is Rodney’s second time completing this mission, he didn’t expect to receive this type of attention. He has appeared in stories on ‘The Today Show’, ‘Megyn Kelly today’, and ‘CNN’ to name a few. He also has a strong following on social media. Rodney hopes the new found popularity will boost his organization called “Raising Men Lawn Care Service”

“It’s a non-profit organization so I’m going to try to grow it and make it a national organization like the ‘Big Brother’ and “Big Sister’ because the service that we provide to the elderly, disabled, single moms, and veterans is a much needed service.”

When this chapter closes, the message is simple: be kind to everyone and anyone. “There’s plenty of ways to be kind and plenty ways to make a difference. i simply decided to pick a lawn mower to make a difference with making a difference for one lawn at a time. others might pick something else. i just encourage others to be kind and make a difference in this world.”

Rodney Smith Jr. also has a challenge for kids to mow 50 lawns in their community. The 50 Yard Challenge promotes kids to do community service and to make a change.

To keep up with Rodney and his mission: follow him on twitter @iamrodneysmith.