Metzger Wins Baaker Crossing Pro-AM Before Heading To John Deere Classic Qualifier

Metzger Reigning Dakotas' Tour Money Leader
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  — It’s going to be an interesting 24 hours for part-time Sioux Falls resident Andre Metzger.

On Sunday morning he finished off a win at the Dakotas’ Tour Baaker Crossing Pro-Am, using a blistering back nine complete with four birdies to beat Tim Ailes and JJ McMillen by three shots.

Immediately after that he began driving to the Quad Cities for a Monday qualifier into the John Deere Classic where he hopes to earn a spot in next week’s PGA Tour stop.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

