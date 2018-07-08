Metzger Wins Baaker Crossing Pro-AM Before Heading To John Deere Classic Qualifier

Metzger Reigning Dakotas' Tour Money Leader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s going to be an interesting 24 hours for part-time Sioux Falls resident Andre Metzger.

On Sunday morning he finished off a win at the Dakotas’ Tour Baaker Crossing Pro-Am, using a blistering back nine complete with four birdies to beat Tim Ailes and JJ McMillen by three shots.

Immediately after that he began driving to the Quad Cities for a Monday qualifier into the John Deere Classic where he hopes to earn a spot in next week’s PGA Tour stop.

