Big First Inning Keys Royals 4-0 Win

RENNER, S.D. — Five straight singles to open the game and a three-run first inning proved enough to lift the Renner Royals to a victory over Huron in legion baseball on Sunday afternoon in Renner, as the hosts blanked the visiting Tigers 4-0. Click on the video viewer for highlights!