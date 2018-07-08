SDSU Alum Blake Treinen Makes American League All-Star Team

Oakland Reliever Has A 0.86 ERA

OAKLAND, CA — South Dakota State alum Blake Treinen is a Major League Baseball All-Star.

The 30-year old closer for the Oakland A’s is a first time all-star after a nearly unhittable first half in which he’s gone 5-1 with 22 saves, 54 strikeouts and an ERA below 1. Treinen was traded from Washington to Oakland last season.

Treinen pitched for SDSU in 2010 and 2011 after transferring in from Arkansas, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.00 ERA in his final season.