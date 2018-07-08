Storm’s Roller Coaster Season Ends One Play Short Of Title

Sioux Falls Loses United Bowl At Iowa 42-38

DES MOINES, IA — Through a roller coaster season of ups, downs and dramatic finishes, this was the perfect ending to the United Bowl.

Until Damien Ford went into the Iowa stands.

“You know I went up for it, end up hitting the wall, wasn’t really expecting a fan to be a part of the play, but of course that’s Arena ball and that’s what happens man.” Storm WR Damien Ford Says.

“Especially these last three or four games we’ve pulled out close games at the end. We just fell short. If we had another 30 or 35 seconds I think we would have pulled it out and did something. But that’s football man.” Storm QB Lorenzo Brown says.

“It’s fair game. It hurts because you don’t want to lose the game, especially so close. You can’t complain because this is a resilient football team. We didn’t go anywhere, we kept fighting.” Ford says.

For the second straight year the Storm were forced to watch someone else hoist the IFL Championship trophy, much the way they were forced into another shootout.

In two playoff games, Sioux Falls’ defense never forced a turnover, and it proved the difference in a back-and-forth United Bowl.

“You know we just couldn’t make the big play defensively when we needed to. We had them in some long third downs and we couldn’t get the stops. But likewise they couldn’t either. It just came down to running out of time.” Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs says.

With ten championships to their name, second place is difficult to swallow.

The Storm’s fight through a season and game of adversity will put it in perspective.

“This is the most we struggled as a team. This is the most things we had to overcome and we was resilient as a team and did a lot of great things.” Storm DL Claude Davis says.

“I’ve never been on a team where it was like, no matter what the situation was in the game, there was a chance to make a big play and get a win. You love playing for teams like that. You love playing with guys who want it just as bad as you do.” Storm WR Damond Powell says.