Big Ten Softball is Next for Emma Burns

RAPID CITY, SD… It didn’t take long for Emma Burns to show that she belonged on a diamond.

“I started with baseball and I was typically better than most of the other boys, so that kept me going for sure. And then I came here and there was softball. Anytime anyone ever hit homeruns I was the person who had to go get them. So I figured out the most efficient way which is to go straight head on, hop over and land on the other side basically.” Rapid City Stevens Alum Emma Burns says.

“I have never coached a softball player as athletic as Emma.”

The challenge was getting noticed in Rapid City since the nearest Division One softball program is more than 350 miles away.

It’s one Emma choose to meet head on.

“My parents helped me a lot with the motivating and telling me that I need to just talk to people about what I love to do. And so I just started going after it.” Burns says.

“We put together a video. We singled out some schools that we thought she would like to go to. We knew that we needed to do something special. We had her run head first at an eight foot fence and leap and bound over the top of the fence.” Grismer says.

“There are definitely times where I don’t catch the fence and I kind of just hit it. But for the most part it works out! It was mostly just wanting to come out and see for themselves what was actually here other than what they saw in the video.” Emma says.

The University of Minnesota liked what they saw, giving Emma a scholarship to begin playing for them next season.

“It is my childhood dream. It is a lot of softball players’ childhood dream and the fact that I have the opportunity to possibly do that is incredible to me. It is completely possible. That’s my end goal is to show people that it’s not just for the people in the cities that everyone knows about.” Burns says.

And she’s pretty good at getting over barriers.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.