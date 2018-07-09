Construction Begins at 49th Street and Western Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new construction project may have drivers avoiding a stretch of West 49th Street in Sioux Falls.

The inside eastbound and westbound lanes of 49th Street closed on Monday between Kiwanis and Western Avenues. Crews are making sanitary sewer repairs there.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be open at all times, as well as access to businesses along 49th Street.

This is the first phase of street and utility repairs from Carnegie Circle to Western Avenue.

The overall project ix expected to be finished by early September.