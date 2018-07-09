Driver in 5-fatality crash had long list of driving offenses

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls man who authorities say caused a crash that killed himself and four others had convictions for motor vehicle offenses dating back more than a decade.

Court documents show 29-year-old Michael Worlie had 10 convictions between February 2010 and this past May for driving with no license, an invalid license or a suspended license.

He also had convictions beginning in April 2007 for speeding, reckless driving, driving under the influence, motor vehicle burglary and grant theft.

The Highway Patrol says Worlie fled from a Yankton police officer Wednesday and his car crossed into the oncoming lanes of state Highway 50, hitting another car. He and another Sioux Falls man riding in his vehicle died.

Three Yankton residents in the other car died, and a 12-year-old Yankton girl suffered life-threatening injuries.