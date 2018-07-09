Metzger goes from Bakker to John Deere

Metzger goes from Bakker to John Deere

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Andre Metzger had a wild few days. He won the Bakker Pro-Am Sunday and the $15,000 top prize in the Dakotas Tour event. He then hopped in his car and drove to the Quad Cities for the John Deere Classic Monday morning qualifier where the top 4 golfers advanced to the tournament on Thursday. Andre shot 69 which was 14th as the best score was a 9 under 63. He was hoping to make the tournament and start the way Jordan Spieth did who picked up his first tour victory at the JDC at age 19 back in 2013.