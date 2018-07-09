Minnehaha County Commissioners Consider Property Tax Hike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A property tax increase may be ahead for Minnehaha County residents.

On Tuesday, the Minnehaha County Commissioners will meet to discuss whether or not to opt-out of property tax limits.

The proposed opt-out property tax limit is nearly at $8-million dollars and would mean taxes would go up by about $7 on a property valued at $100,000.

County officials said the funding is necessary to help build new facilities, expand the jail, and hire more employees. Commissioner Jeff Barth explained that the growing crime rate is putting a strain on county resources. “When we have an avalanche of citizens committing crimes, going to jail that costs a lot more money than our current income can cover.”

The Minnehaha Commissioners will meet for two sessions in the morning and afternoon to make their final decision. Those opposing the increase will have 20 days to file a signed petition to send the measure to a public vote.