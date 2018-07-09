Out and About with Addie: Week of 7/9

Carleen Wild,
It is Parks and Rec month and you don’t want to miss out on the celebrations throughout the Sioux Empire, according to Addie Graham-Kramer, president of The Event Company! Click on the interview link above for a few of the venues you can check out this month to enjoy the great outdoors!

Tuesday, July 10 – Storyland Children’s Theatre

 

Tuesday, July 10 – Sip N’ Yoga

Thursday, July 12 – Family Movie Night

 

Thursday, July 12 – Sunday, July 15 – 23rd Annual Hot Harley Nights

Saturday, July 14 – Christmas in July

Saturday, July 14 & Sunday, July 15 – Brookings Summer Arts Festival

 

 

 

