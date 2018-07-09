Police: More Guns Stolen from Unlocked Cars Over Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police continue to warn people to lock their cars after two more guns were stolen out of unlocked cars over the weekend.

They say a rifle was reported stolen on the 1600 block of South 2nd Avenue, and a handgun was stolen on the 5600 block of West Circle Drive.

Police say stolen guns have a tendency to wind up in other crimes, so they are urging gun owners to be more responsible.

“At some point it comes down to the owner’s responsibility that if they know they’re gonna keep a gun in the car they’re gonna have to check and just assume that it’s locked because obviously it’s not. We are seeing this time and time again guns are being taken from cars,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say the best option is to not leave guns in your car.