Posture, Pain & Playing Golf

Improve your golf game at the gym

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The sport of golf can be a real pain. Yes, it’s frustrating to hit a bad shot. But, it can also take an actual, physical toll.

There’s a way to address that issue and it’s largely inspired by professional golfers who are changing the game by what they’re doing off the course.

“Explosive lifting and muscles are the new thing in golf,” says GreatLIFE Director of Fitness & Nutrition Nick Ovenden.

Hearing those words can be pretty intimidating. But, during a golf round there’s no reason to rush, just like there’s no reason to rush to a rigorous workout.

“If you’re just getting started, you want to train your body to work up into that,” Ovenden explains.

Regardless of what exercises you do, to see proper results, focus on the way you do them. Bad posture is the most common issue that Ovenden sees in golfers of all ages and skill levels. To fix that at the gym, you have to activate the muscles we tend to neglect.

Muscles on the back side of our bodies, like your glutes, generate power to hit the ball farther. But, they become weak by sitting all day or working out improperly.

“So we typically work on everything in the front half and forget about the back half. What I do is I focus on stretching the front half and strengthening the back half,” Ovenden says.

Exercising those muscles from your shoulders all the way down to your hamstrings allows you to maintain proper posture in your golf swing and lowers your risk of pain or injury from golf. It could reduce the low back pain you may already feel on a day to day basis. Of course, working out isn’t the only solution to a better game.

“After we’re able to get you into that position, then you get with a golf pro who can teach you to get your club in that same spot and actually make a positive change to your golf swing,” Ovenden adds.

However, exercising could help you enjoy the sport more without your body paying the price.

If you’re new to working out for golf, you should at least go with a trainer the first few times. They can help you establish the right goals. Click here for more information about working with a GreatLIFE trainer. The website mentions that the first session is free for GreatLIFE members, but it’s free for non-members, too.

Nick has some important “dos and don’ts” before and after your golf round. He suggests you warm up by hitting golf balls, starting with your low irons and working your way up to your woods and driver. Don’t get to the course, step up to the first tee and hit your driver as hard as you can. That can cause discomfort, even for a finely-tuned athlete. After your round, get on a foam roller if you can and hold your stretches.