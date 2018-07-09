Riggs Admired Storm’s Ability to Battle Back

DES MOINES, IA… The Storm’s season ended in heart-breaking fashion in the United Bowl Saturday night in Des Moines as the Iowa Barnstormers won the I-F-L title 42-38. They scored the game-winning TD with 13 seconds left and the Storm still almost pulled it out like they’d done so often down the stretch. Lorenzo Brown’s hail mary pass appeared to have been caught by Damien Ford as he went over the boards. But the ball was knocked loose and the Storm’s thrilling season came to an end. Head coach Kurtiss Riggs saw his team make numerous great comebacks down the stretch in the regular season and playoffs so he wasn’t surprised at how close his team came to regaining the I-F-L title.