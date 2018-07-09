Terrace Park Closes Due to ‘Diarrhea Incident’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls has closed Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center due to a diarrhea incident on Sunday.

The city says an incident like this requires a disinfection process for 25 hours before opening up to the public.

The park is planning to be open again on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The city says all other pools are open according to their regularly scheduled hours: