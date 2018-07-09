Terrace Park Closes Due to ‘Diarrhea Incident’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls has closed Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center due to a diarrhea incident on Sunday.
The city says an incident like this requires a disinfection process for 25 hours before opening up to the public.
The park is planning to be open again on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The city says all other pools are open according to their regularly scheduled hours:
- Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center – 301 South Fairfax Avenue
- Frank Olson Pool – 4101 East 16th Street
- Kuehn Pool – 2309 Kuehn Park Road
- Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center – 3401 East 49th Street
- McKennan Wading Pool – 1500 South Third Avenue
- Pioneer Spray Park – 1800 East Walnut Street